S Club 7 add extra dates to their 25th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour

S Club 7 have added extra dates to their recently announced reunion tour – see the full schedule below.

‘The S Club 7 Reunited tour’ will see the group’s seven members – Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett – head out across the UK and Ireland.

The 11-date tour will now begin at Manchester’s AO Arena on October 12, with the group visiting Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and more before finishing at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on October 29.

They have also added a matinee show at London’s The O2 on October 28, which makes their third performance at the venue during the tour.

Speaking about their comeback, the band said: “It’s so good to be back!! We have all been so overwhelmed by the response following the tour announcement. Thanks again for all the lovely messages and support, it means the world to us. It’s such fun seeing ourselves back on TV, on the radio and on the front pages of newspapers and being added to playlists…We can’t wait to see you all in October.”

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 24. See full dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER

12 – Manchester, AO Arena – EXTRA DATE

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena – SOLD OUT

23 – Cardiff, International Arena – SOLD OUT

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

27 – London, The O2 – SOLD OUT

28 – London, The O2 – MATINEE – EXTRA DATE

28 – London, The O2 – EVENING – SOLD OUT

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – EXTRA DATE

In other news, S Club 7 have discussed the possibility of returning to the studio after announcing their reunion tour.

The pop group have reunited once before, for a UK arena tour in 2015, but haven’t released any new music since their 2003 farewell single ‘Love Ain’t Gonna Wait For You’ / ‘Say Goodbye’.

At a press conference in London last week (February 14), band member Jon Lee described the prospect of adding to their discography as “exciting”.

“It’s something that we have spoken about and something that we would all be up for, but at the minute we’re just seeing how the tour goes first,” Lee added.