S Club 7 announce 25th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour

S Club 7 have announced that they will be returning for a reunion tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

‘The S Club 7 Reunited tour’ will see the group’s seven members – Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett – head out across the UK and Ireland.

The 11-date tour begins at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on October 13, with the group visiting Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and more before finishing at London’s The O2 on October 28.

In a statement about their comeback, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October 🇬🇧 Sign up before 5pm GMT tomorrow to gain access to PRE-SALE TICKETS via the link in our bio. PRE-SALE opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am GMT. GENERAL SALE opens Friday 17th Feb, 10am GMT 🎊 #SClub7Reunited pic.twitter.com/wBS2MbdiSK — S Club 7 (@SClub7) February 13, 2023

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17. See full dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Cardiff, International Arena

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 – London, The O2

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, rising to fame thanks to the success of their own BBC television series, Miami 7.

Collectively, they amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘7’.

The band reunited in 2014 with the original line-up and embarked on a tour for 2015, but disbanded again shortly after to pursue individual projects.