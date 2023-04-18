S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt pays tribute to her “first love” Paul Cattermole

S Club 7‘s Hannah Spearritt has paid tribute to her late bandmate and “first love” Paul Cattermole.

Cattermole, 46, passed away on April 6 at his home in Dorset – weeks after announcing that the group’ would be heading out on a reunion tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

Spearritt spoke out about her bandmate’s passing for the first time in an interview with The Sun, sharing: “Even now, it’s still so raw, I still even now have moments that you don’t quite believe it’s real.”

Spearritt and Cattermole were a couple at the height of the pop group’s fame in the early 2000s. “He was my first love,” she said. “I had a boyfriend previous to Paul, but I’d say he was my first true love.”

The two dated for several years and ended up parting ways. In 2015, the couple rekindled their relationship for a while before splitting again.

The singer shared she was happy they got to see each other again while planning for the reunion tour after not seeing each other for several years following their split.

“I am grateful to have had that time with him, to make peace with each other,” shared Spearritt. “Because I know that’s all we both ever wanted.To have had that opportunity to see him, and to see him well, unfortunately, he didn’t get to do the tour. He was just so excited for the tour.”

Fellow S Club 7 members Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens also paid tribute to the late Cattermole by posting old photos with heartwarming captions honouring their group mate.

The band’s manager Simon Fuller was also among those to pay tribute to Cattermole following his death last week – remembering Paul as a “beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed.”

S Club 7 had recently announced that they would be reuniting for a reunion tour ahead of their 25th anniversary.

The tour would have seen all seven original members returning to stage after eight years. In a statement about their comeback, the band shared: “We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

S Club 7 were created by Fuller, who also managed the Spice Girls, in 1998. The pop group gained fame due to the success of their own BBC television series, Miami 7.

The band reunited in 2014 with the original line-up and embarked on a tour for 2015, but disbanded again shortly after to pursue individual projects.