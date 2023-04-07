S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies, aged 46

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole has died just weeks after the band announced details of their reunion.

The musician, 46, is reported to have died at home. While the cause of death is currently unknown, police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A statement from his management today (April 7) confirmed the news. It read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

A statement from his family added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

S Club 7 announced last month that they will be returning for a reunion tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

‘The S Club 7 Reunited tour’ planned to see the return of the group’s seven members – Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett – head out across the UK and Ireland.

In a statement about their comeback, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again. We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

Tributes have started to pour in for Cattermole on social media.

S Club 7 were created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, rising to fame thanks to the success of their own BBC television series, Miami 7.

Collectively, they amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘7’. The band reunited in 2014 with the original line-up and embarked on a tour for 2015, but disbanded again shortly after to pursue individual projects.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow