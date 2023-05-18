S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole, following news of his passing last month.

The star was set to take part in a reunion tour with his bandmates, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s formation. On April 6, however, it was announced that the band’s founding member was found dead in his Dorset home — just a week after the reunion tour was confirmed.

Following the news, S Club 7 confirmed that the scheduled shows would be going ahead as planned — kicking off this Autumn — but would not be featuring Hannah Spearritt. They also told fans that they would be performing under the rebranded name S Club given the circumstances.

Now, over a month since Cattermole’s passing, it has been ruled that his passing was due to natural causes and no further investigations into the incident will be required.

“We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” said a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Office (via Sky News). “As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”

Tributes from band members and other members of the entertainment world came flooding in following the news of Cattermole’s passing. “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul.” wrote fellow S Club member Jo O’Meara.

Another bandmate, Tina Barrett, also paid her respects, writing: “It is just really sad, it is really, really hard to process it right now.”

Spearritt and Cattermole were in a relationship throughout the duration of their time in S Club 7, and later rekindled the romance in 2015. Discussing his death, she explained her shock at the announcement, and described the singer as her “first true love”.

“Even now, it’s still so raw. I still even now have moments that you don’t quite believe it’s [real],” she said. “He was my first love…I had a boyfriend previous to Paul, but I’d say he was my first true love.”

Back in February, the band announced that they also had plans to release new music, as well as embark on the forthcoming anniversary tour. “It’s something that we have spoken about and something that we would all be up for, but at the minute we’re just seeing how the tour goes first,” Lee said.

“We had loads of album tracks, B-sides [and] songs that were performed on the TV series that [our fans] have never seen us perform live before, so we’d love to hear via social media if there’s anything they would love to see.”