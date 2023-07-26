S Club release first single in 20 years with ‘These Are The Days’

S Club have returned with their first new single in 20 years titled ‘These Are The Days’.

The pop group – who will be embarking on a reunion tour later this year without sixth member Hannah Spearritt – have described the new track as a tribute to late bandmate Paul Cattermole, who died suddenly in April this year due to heart-related issues.

The sentimental new track was written by the band’s songwriting team Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel, and arrives with a nostalgic video highlighting moments from throughout the band’s career.

Advertisement

“We hope you love the track as much as we do, and get to reminisce with us on all your favourite moments with friends and loved ones,” S Club, formerly S Club 7, shared on Instagram. “This was a true labour of love and the experience of creating it together was so special. This one’s for you, Paul.”

“And if someday we find / We ever have to say goodbye (Ever have to say) / We’ll be running back these memories / To relive time after time,” they sing on the sunny track. “Because these are the days of our lives / That we’ll always remember.”

Listen to ‘These Are The Days’ and watch the accompanying video below.

Back in May, S Club 7 confirmed they would still be going ahead with their reunion tour this year following the death of Cattermole, but without Spearritt.

After his death, Spearritt paid tribute to her late bandmate and “first love” Cattermole.

Advertisement

“You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour,” Jon Lee said in an Instagram video, in which the members were visibly emotional. “We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up.”

They are also renaming it the ‘Good Times Tour’ in honour of their late bandmate, who sang lead vocals on the group’s song of the same name, which he planned to perform on the tour.

Tina Barrett said that their bandmate’s death was “really really hard to process it right now”, while Bradley McIntosh added that the band were still in “disbelief” about losing their “big brother”.

Jo O’Meara added that Cattermole would light up a room “with humour and love” and was “just a really special person”.

Rachel Stevens added: “He’s always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning.”

The ‘Good Times Tour’ is due to kick off on October 12 in Manchester. You can purchase any remaining tickets here and find the tour dates below.

The ‘Good Times Tour’ 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

12 – Manchester, AO Arena – EXTRA DATE

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena – SOLD OUT

23 – Cardiff, International Arena – SOLD OUT

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

27 – London, The O2 – SOLD OUT

28 – London, The O2 – MATINEE – EXTRA DATE

28 – London, The O2 – EVENING – SOLD OUT

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – EXTRA DATE