S Club to release first single in 20 years in tribute to bandmate Paul Cattermole

S Club have announced they will be releasing a new single this week in tribute to their former bandmate, the late Paul Cattermole.

The band, who have adjusted their name from S Club 7 to S Club, shared that their upcoming track, ‘These Are The Days’, is set for release on Wednesday, July 26.

The song is performed by the five current band members, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens, and pays tribute to their “former friend” and “beloved” bandmate Cattermole.

According to The Sun, the track will feature an accompanying “moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five-piece pop act that they are today.” The publication also shared that a close source said the new single “sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes”.

They added: “It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all. It celebrates his life and the amazing career S Club have had.”

‘These Are The Days’ was written by Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel, who have written the majority of the band’s Number One hits. S Club are set to embark on a sold-out 15-date UK arena tour that was renamed S Club: The Good Times Tour.

It read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Singer Hannah Spearritt – who previously dated Cattermole – announced that she would not be continuing with the tour. She will be releasing her memior, Face The Music, this autumn.