Sabrina Carpenter announces deluxe edition of ‘Emails I Can’t Send’

Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed a deluxe edition of 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send’ with ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’ due for release this Friday (March 17).
Carpenter released her fifth album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ last summer. It was her first record not to be released on Disney’s Hollywood Records and featured viral singles ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Because I Loved A Boy’.
After teasing it on social media, Carpenter has now confirmed expanded version ‘Emails I Can’t Send Fwd’ is coming later this week.
Writing on Instagram, Carpenter said: “For those of you that found a little piece of yourselves in this album, think of these few new songs as my sincerest thank you to you.”
“So much happened in this chapter of my life that it was really hard to put it to rest, and ultimately I couldn’t stop writing and still can’t. It’s not a follow up to anything, it’s just a few songs that belong in the ‘Emails’ world for those of you who were kind enough to make this record feel so welcome and heard.”
Sabrina Carpenter then teased that fans may be able to hear some of the new songs on her upcoming tour.
She’s set to kick off the second leg of her North American tour later this month alongside Spill Tab and Blu DeTiger before her first ever UK headline shows in June.
Tickets for her North American tour can be found here, while any remaining tickets to her UK shows are available here.
Sabrina Carpenter will play:
MARCH
16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL, Hard Rock Live Seminole
20 – New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater
22 – Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
24 – Dallas, TX, The Factory in Deep Ellum
25 – San Antonio, TX, The Espee
26 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
28 – Tulsa, OK, Tulsa Theater
30 – Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
APRIL
01 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union
02 – Garden City, ID, Revolution Concert House
05 – Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Event Centre
06 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall
08 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum
10 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
11 – Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo
15 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
16 – Sacramento, CA, Hard Rock Live Sacramento
20 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater
22 – Las Vegas, NV, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
23 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Amphitheater
26 – Kansas City, MO, Midland Theater
27 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
28 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee
30 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
MAY
01 – Indianapolis, IN, Old National Centre
02 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
05 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theater
06 – Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
07 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom
09 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner
11 – New York, NY, Terminal 5
13 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall
14 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
16 – Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
17 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
20 – Gulf Shores, AL, Hangout Festival
JUNE
11 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
13 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
14 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
19 – London, Eventim Apollo
21 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
23 – Brussels, La Madeleine
24 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max
27 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus