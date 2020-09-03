Sade announces new six-album vinyl boxset, remastered at Abbey Road

Sade has announced details of a new six-album vinyl boxset called ‘This Far’.

The new release features new versions of the singer-songwriter and her band’s six studio albums, which have all been remastered at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

‘This Far’ will come out on October 9 via Sony, and each of the six albums will be pressed onto heavyweight 180g vinyl.

Sade released their debut album ‘Diamond Life’ in 1984, before following it up a year later with ‘Promise’ (1985). Also included in the ‘This Far’ boxset are ‘Stronger Than Pride’ (1988), ‘Love Deluxe’ (1992), ‘Lovers Rock’ (2000) and ‘Soldier Of Love’ (2010).

See a mock-up of the new boxset below.

A press release for the new boxset hints that its title, ‘This Far’, “suggests that the band’s studio work may not yet be fully complete”.

Sade have only released one piece of new music since 2010’s ‘Soldier of Love’. That came in the form of ‘Flower In The Universe’, a song co-written and co-produced by Sade alongside Ben Travers and Andrew Hale and released as part of the soundtrack for A Wrinkle In Time in 2018.

The film’s director, Ava DuVernay, spoke of her love for the song at the time, saying: “My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film.”