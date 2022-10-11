Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios

Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.

The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.

Quintard spoke of Sade frontwoman and solo artist Sade Adu, saying that “you could feel the love that she and the band had for [Miraval Studios]”. Quintard went on to explain that the band – who previously recorded at the studio during its active years in the 2000s – are one of the acts with a “special connection [to] Miraval that can’t really be explained.”

“It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again,” Quintard said. The pair’s comments – which also included Pitt referring to Sade as “royalty” – were echoed in a separate interview with Spin, where Quintard called Sade “very special [for] the legacy of the studio”.

“We were ecstatic when she arrived, and for her to be the first artist to record again here… Some of the great moments of the studio are when you combine the past with the future,” Quintard said.

The music created during the Miraval Studio sessions will likely mark Sade’s first new material since 2018 single ‘Flower of the Universe’, which featured on the soundtrack of Ava DuVernay’s film A Wrinkle in Time. Sade’s last full-length album was 2010’s ‘Soldier of Love’.

Sade was one of many acts to frequent Miraval Studios before the estate was purchased by Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2011. Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ and The Cure’s ‘Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me’ were both recorded at the studio, which also hosted sessions for the likes of AC/DC, Courtney Love, Sting and Wham!, among many others.

Pitt and Quintard’s renovations – which have been underway for over a year – mark an end to Miraval’s 20-year inactivity, with the studio set to open its doors to recording artists in the summer of 2022.