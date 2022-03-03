Sadiq Khan on “piss-taker” Boris Johnson and talent coming from London

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team for “taking the piss” over ‘partygate‘, as well as paying tribute to the wealth of musical talent coming out of the capital. Watch our full video interview with Khan above.

Khan was speaking to NME backstage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, after he and Ghetts presented Little Simz with Best Solo Act From The UK. Earlier in the night, Ghetts also called Khan out for London’s congestion charge.

“It’s just so nice to be mixing and mingling,” he told NME about the night at the O2 Academy Brixton. “You know what, it’s just also nice to see drunk people having a good time in a COVID-secure, safe way.”

During his intro to Simz earlier in the night, Khan took a shot at the PM – telling the crowd: “I’m trying to send a message to Boris Johnson: this is how you have a safe and lawful party”.

Speaking to NME afterwards, he said: “I know that many people here, including me and others here, have made the sacrifices our Prime Minister asked us to make. The hypocrisy that he and his team appear to have broken the rules, frankly speaking – forgive the pun – it’s taking the piss.”

Khan also spoke up about the talent that performed and presented at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

“Ghetts was just amazing,” he said. “My daughter went to Dave [at his recent London gig]. I couldn’t go, but [Ghetts] was amazing yesterday at The O2 supporting Dave. Sam Fender is just fantastic. It’s good to see so many people around and the vibe is great, the live music is great, the different acts are great. [FKA] twigs was obviously just fantastic. Also, Laura Whitmore’s in the house!”

While paying tribute to Little Simz, he continued: “One of the great things about the nominees was the amount of Londoners. Dave of course from South London, Little Simz from North London, Arlo Parks too. It shows the richness and talent coming through from London and the country.

“Little Simz has been around for a while, she’s doing it her way. She’s on an independent label, she’s an actor, she’s a rapper, she’s a singer, she’s a Londoner.”

Watch our full interview above, where Khan also talks to us about his favourite parts of Brixton.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 also saw an opening performance from Sam Fender, as well as live appearances from Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, Godlike Genius winner FKA twigs, an historic collaborative set from Chvrches and Robert Smith, and an epic five-song closer from Bring Me The Horizon.