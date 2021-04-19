Sadiq Khan “honoured” to be endorsed by Dua Lipa in London mayoral election

Sadiq Khan has responded to Dua Lipa endorsing him in the upcoming London mayoral elections, saying he’s “honoured” to receive her support.

Last week (April 15), Lipa encouraged fans to vote for the Labour candidate ahead of the elections, which take place on May 6.

In a recorded message posted to Twitter, Lipa said: “London has a really important set of elections coming up on May 6. This is your chance to make sure your voice is heard and we can re-elect Sadiq Khan as our mayor.”

She added: “Join me and thousands of other Londoners and vote by post to make sure we re-elect Sadiq. Vote for London, vote Labour.”

London calling! It's time to re-elect @SadiqKhan as our mayor. Deadline for postal votes is 20th April. Sign up for yours at https://t.co/BdREpPbdMQ.#VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/jXDM10AbNt — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 15, 2021

In response to the pop star’s endorsement, Khan wrote: “Dua is one of the world’s top creative talents and an incredible ambassador for London. I’m honoured to have her support.”

Dua is one of the world’s top creative talents and an incredible ambassador for London. I’m honoured to have her support.#VoteLabour🌹#TeamKhan 💫 https://t.co/mRwrs09S0C — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 18, 2021

Earlier this month, Sadiq Khan launched a new review examining the possibility of decriminalising cannabis as part of potential new ways to tackle drug crime in London.

If re-elected as the Mayor of London in May, Khan says he will set up an independent commission to examine the potential health, economic and criminal justice benefits of legalising the class-B drug.

While ruling out the decriminalisation of class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine, Khan said he is willing to consider supporting changes to the legality of cannabis if the commission reaches that conclusion.

Last month saw New York decriminalising the drug after state officials finalised a deal to permit casual usage and possession.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, has the UK’s biggest album and song of 2021 so far, with her acclaimed second record ‘Future Nostalgia’ remaining in the Official Albums Chart since its release a year ago, securing an impressive 33 weeks in the Top 10, four of which were at Number One.