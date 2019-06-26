Sam Fender “absolutely gutted” as he pulls out of Glastonbury for health reasons

The singer-songwriter was due to play the John Peel Stage on Friday

Sam Fender has announced that he will not be performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Originally scheduled to play the John Peel Stage this Friday (June 28), he 2019 BRITs Critics’ Choice winner has had to pull out due to health reasons.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Fender said that he was “absolutely gutted to share the news.” Going on to explain that it’s always been his dream to play at the festival, he said he wouldn’t be performing because “the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness.”

He added: “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to return next year.

See Fender’s tweet below:

Having already been forced to cancel performances at Isle of Wight Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender because of health reasons, Fender also announced that his upcoming performances at Les Eurockeenes, Down The Rabbit Hole, and Barn on The Farm are also cancelled.

Back in April, Fender paid an emotional tribute to Her’s after the Liverpool band were killed in a road incident in the previous month.

“I didn’t sleep that night,” Fender recalled of the evening when he found about their deaths. “I just got put onto them by my mate Andy. We were sitting in the flat where I used to live and we were having a couple of cans of Stella when he put on ‘Speed Racer’.

“I loved it, it was one of those instantly brilliant guitar sounds and there was something quite Mac DeMarco about it. I just fucking loved it, it was class. It soon became a staple between me and my mates.”