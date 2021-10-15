Sam Fender adds new dates to 2022 UK arena tour

Sam Fender has added extra dates to his forthcoming UK headline tour for 2022.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will hit the road next year in support of his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under‘.

He announced nine shows earlier this month, including an appearance at Wembley Arena in London on April 1, with gigs also taking place in Nottingham (March 20), Liverpool (March 21), Glasgow (March 26) and Newcastle (April 5).

Now he has added a second date at Wembley Arena on April 2 and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on April 6.

Following the spring dates, the musician will then play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Sam Fender’s updated 2022 tour dates are as follows:

March

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 – Brighton Centre

April

1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

2 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Meanwhile, Fender is expected to score his second UK Number One album with ‘Seventeen Going Under’ later today (October 15).

In the mid-week chart update, the singer-songwriter was outselling the rest of the Top Ten combined.

In a four-star review of ‘Seventeen Going Under’, NME wrote: “[The album] sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise. But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to.”

Following the album’s release, Fender informed fans that some deliveries of his new album have been delayed by “Brexit customs issues” and “fuel shortages”.

“Absolutely buzzing off the album reaction. Thank you’se all so much,” Fender wrote on Twitter, adding that the delays show that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “letting the music industry down once again.”