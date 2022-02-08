Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini set to headline Victorious Festival 2022

Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini have been announced as the final two headliners of Victorious Festival 2022.

The two artists join Stereophonics in topping the bill at the Portsmouth festival, which will return to the Southsea Seafront this year between August 26-28.

As well as Fender and Nutini, Primal Scream and The Libertines have been added to the line-up of Victorious Festival 2022 today (February 8).

Anne-Marie, Editors, Amy Macdonald, Example, White Lies, Suede, Ocean Colour Scene, Inhaler, Turin Brakes, The Subways, Andy C and Hot Chip Mega Mix will also perform at this year’s event.

Those acts join the likes of James, The Wombats, Self Esteem and Sugababes on the line-up for Victorious Festival 2022.

‘‘We can’t wait for this year’s festival, we built the excitement with our first wave of artists and we’re thrilled to be able to announce even more amazing acts for 2022,” Andy Marsh, Victorious’ festival director, said in a statement about today’s announcement.

“Stay tuned as we’ve got even more acts to announce between now and the festival!”

Tickets for Victorious Festival 2022 are on sale now from here, and you can find out more information about this year’s festival by heading here.

Both Fender and Nutini will also perform at TRNSMT Festival 2022, which will return to Glasgow in July.

Later tonight Fender will perform at this year’s BRIT Awards, which is being held at The O2 Arena in London.

Fender won the Rising Star Award in 2019 and has been nominated for Artist Of The Year and Rock/Alternative Act Of The Year at this year’s BRITs, while his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ has been shortlisted for Album Of The Year.