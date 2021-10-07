Sam Fender announces biggest-ever UK headline tour: “I’m buzzing”

Sam Fender has announced his biggest UK headline tour to date for 2022 – check out the full schedule below.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will hit the road next year in support of his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which arrives tomorrow (October 8).

Fender’s nine-show stint includes an appearance at Wembley Arena in London on April 1, with gigs also taking place in Nottingham (March 20), Liverpool (March 21), Glasgow (March 26) and Newcastle (April 5).

Following the spring dates, the musician will then play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (October 15) at 9am BST. Fans can gain early access by pre-ordering ‘Seventeen Going Under’ before 5pm next Tuesday (October 12) via Fender’s official website. You can find further information here.

“K!! Buzzing for our biggest tour ever including WEMBLEY ARENA!!!” Fender wrote on social media today. “Playing loads of mint venues we’ve never played before!”

Sam Fender’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

March

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 – Brighton Centre



April

1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle



July

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Meanwhile, Sam Fender is due to play a string of intimate shows this December in partnership with UK indie record stores. Tickets for these performances have now sold out.

In a four-star review of the imminent ‘Seventeen Going Under’, NME wrote: “[The album] sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise. But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to.”

Yesterday (October 6) Fender shared the poignant video for his latest single ‘Spit Of You’, which stars actor Stephen Graham.