Sam Fender adds new Sydney show to sold-out Australian tour

Sam Fender has added a new Sydney show to his sold-out headline Australian tour in November 2022 – see the full list of tour dates below.

The tour in support of his second studio album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ is Fender’s first to the continent in over three years. He was last in Australia as part of the Splendour In The Grass festival, performing there as well as at select headlining dates.

Today (August 26) Fender has added a new show on November 26 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion – a step up from the city’s Enmore Theatre, which he’s also playing on this tour. That show and the other two initially announced dates in Melbourne and Brisbane have all sold out.

Pre-sale tickets will be available next Monday (August 29), while general sale tickets go live the next day. Both sales will commence from 9am local time. Tickets can be found here.

Fender was also recently added to the line-up of Harvest Rock, a new music festival in Adelaide headlined by Jack White and Crowded House. He will play the second day of the fest on November 20.

At the Bandlab NME Awards 2022 back in March, Fender kicked off the ceremony with a performance of ‘Seventeen Going Under”s title track. He later won in both the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist categories. Fender also landed the top spot in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list with the album.

Sam Fender’s updated list of 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Palace Foreshore – SOLD OUT

Sunday 20 – Adelaide, Harvest Rock

Tuesday 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thursday 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion