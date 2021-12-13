Sam Fender announces huge London Finsbury Park show for summer 2022

Fresh from being named as NME‘s Album Of The Year for ‘Seventeen Going Under‘, Sam Fender has announced details of a huge London gig at Finsbury Park for summer 2022 – with some very special guests.

To round off the huge success surrounding the North Shields’ singer-songwriters’ second album, he’ll be following in the footsteps of the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age, Pulp and Liam Gallagher in headlining Finsbury Park.

The huge show on Friday July 15 will see him joined by the hand-picked roster of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, and Goat Girl, with many more to be announced.

Advertisement

“It’s the biggest gig we’ve put on so far – 45,000 tickets,” Fender told NME. “It’s gonna be like Sam Fender with his mates and friends. We’ve got Fontaines DC confirmed so far, and I’m so, so excited because I absolutely adore them boys. Their last record was second to none, you know, it was amazing. It’s going to be a really exciting night.”

“I’m just embracing it, man. I’m excited. Just the fact that you mentioned artists like Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys has put a shiver up my spine. We’re here now and we’ve got to fucking pretend that we know what we’re doing!”

He added: “I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night this is going to be. Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next Summer. I’m bringing some friends along too, it’s gonna be wild. Cannot wait.”

As for his other live plans for 2022, Fender told NME: “We’ve got a big arena tour coming up too. We did a lot of dates this year. Festival-wise I think we’re doing Glastonbury, and whatever ones we didn’t do last year I think we’re doing this year.”

Sam Fender will headline London’s Finsbury Park on Friday July 15. Tickets will go on pre-sale from 9am Wednesday December 15, before a general sale from 9am Friday December 17, and will be available here.

Advertisement

Check out Fender’s other upcoming tour dates below

20 March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham SOLD OUT

21 March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool SOLD OUT

24 March – 3Arena, Dublin

26 March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow SOLD OUT

27 March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham SOLD OUT

30 March – Brighton Centre SOLD OUT

1 April – SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT

2 April – SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT

5 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

6 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

3 May – Halle 622, Zurich NEW DATE

5 May – AFAS, Amsterdam NEW DATE

7 May – MEH, Dusseldorf NEW DATE

9 May – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt NEW DATE

12 May – Zenith, Munich NEW DATE

13 May – Max Shmelling Halle, Berlin NEW DATE

3 June – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

4 June – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

14 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

15 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

6 July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester SOLD OUT\

8 July – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow (Headliner)

15 July – Finsbury Park, London NEW DATE

22 July – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield (Headliner) SOLD OUT

23 July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire (Headliner)

Speaking to NME last week, Fender revealed his plans to head into the studio over Christmas to continue working on his third album – which he hoped to have out by 2023.

“I never really know where I’m going with it until I’m there,” said Fender. “You kind of go in with an idea and then it becomes something completely different. That’s normally the case. It’s rare that you go in an it becomes something you exactly imagined it to be. The only time that’s ever happened actually was ‘The Dying Light’, the last track from ‘Seventeen Going Under’. I hear it back now and it’s exactly what I was hearing in my head when I was lying in bed thinking about it.

“I’ve got songs. I’m writing songs now, and I’ve still got a shit-ton left over from ‘Seventeen…’ as well. Some of them are well worth exploring and some I didn’t quite finish.”