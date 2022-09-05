Sam Fender has announced a new live album that captures his huge headline show at Finsbury Park this summer.

‘Live From Finsbury Park’ is due for release as a standalone double coloured vinyl on December 9 via Polydor. The collection will also be available via streaming platforms as well as on a ‘Live Deluxe Edition’ of Fender’s second record, last year’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Today (September 5) Fender has previewed the forthcoming LP by sharing a new video, ‘Getting Started (Live From Finsbury Park)’. You can watch the clip below, and pre-order/pre-save the forthcoming live album here.

“This show was a real highlight for me and the boys, so we’re buzzing to share it with you,” the musician wrote on social media.

Taking place on July 15, Fender’s gig at Finsbury Park in north London marked the North Shields singer-songwriter’s biggest headline performance to date. He played in front of a sold-out crowd of 45,000 fans at the park.

Fender was joined by a stellar cast of support acts including Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna and Beabadoobee.

In a four-star review of the outdoor concert, NME wrote: “[The show] wraps things up perfectly and seemingly foreshadows Fender’s next steps, primed to level up from this huge moment to something utterly stratospheric.”

Last week saw Fender announce a massive homecoming gig at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, which will mark his first-ever stadium performance as a headliner. Speaking to NME about the upcoming milestone event, he explained: “For the whole band to be from the area and to play there, it’s a really, really big thing for us.”

Fender added: “I always said that if we ever got big enough to be able to play a stadium, this had to be the first one. It had to be in our hometown.”

He’ll headline St James’ Park on June 9, 2023. Fender will be joined by opening acts Inhaler and Holly Humberstone, and he’s promised “a few surprises” that are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (September 9) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here.

Elsewhere in his latest chat with NME, Fender gave an update on the progress of his third studio album, and teased a potential future collaboration with Fontaines D.C..

In the meantime, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ is in the running for this year’s Mercury Prize. The winner will be revealed during a ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith this Thursday (September 9).