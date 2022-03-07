Sam Fender announces outdoor Scarborough headline show

Sam Fender has announced an outdoor headline show in Yorkshire – find all the details below.

The ‘Seventeen Going Under’ artist will perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday, May 27 as part of his 2022 tour, which kicks off in Nottingham later this month (March 20).

Fender will play in front of an audience of 8,000 fans at the North Yorkshire seaside gig. Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (March 11) – you can purchase yours from here.

Fans can also sign up to access a pre-sale, which will take place at 9am GMT this Wednesday (March 9). Registration is open now until 5pm GMT tomorrow (March 8) – visit here for more details.

“Our first ever show in Scarborough on the north east coast. Can’t wait for this!!” Fender wrote to announce the gig this morning (March 7). You can see that post below.

Following a run of arena dates, Fender is set to play his biggest show yet at Finsbury Park in London this summer. Support will come from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Fender will also appear at a number of UK festivals, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Tramlines.

Last week saw Sam Fender take home the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist statues at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for last year’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’. He also opened the ceremony with a performance of the record’s title track.

During an interview at the Brixton event, Fender expressed his gratitude to NME for the support he’s received during his career.

“When we didn’t have a record label and were coming through the grassroots, you actually were proper behind us – so thank you very much!” he said. You can watch the full conversation above.

Sam Fender also won the Best Alternative/Rock Act gong at the BRIT Awards 2022 last month.