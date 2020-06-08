Sam Fender announces rescheduled shows for 2021

Sam Fender has announced details of his rescheduled 2021 tour, after coronavirus forced him to postpone the shows.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer was set to play some of his biggest shows to date in April 2020, including two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace and a homecoming show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

However, he has confirmed that the shows will now take place in 2021, beginning at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on April 7 before eventually concluding at Leicester’s DeMontfort Hall on June 8.

Fender wrote on Twitter: “With the current state that the UK is in, we’re pushing all shows back until next year. It sucks but by the time these shows come around, there will be loads of new music to play you. So keep hold of your tickets cos it’s gonna be insane. See you then! Sam x.”

Meanwhile, Fender confirmed earlier this year that he has finished writing the songs which will comprise his next studio album.

Speaking to NME at the NME Awards 2020 last February, Fender said that “I think I’ve got it” when asked how work on album number two was coming along.

“I think it’s done. Well, not recorded,” Fender said. “I’ve written the songs… there might be one or two songs that’ll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I’ve just got to start recording.”

Pressed on what the new songs might sound like, Fender revealed that some of it “sounds like ‘The Borders’” from ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

“I love that track, sonically,” Fender said. “I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more.”

He then joked that the rest of his next album would comprise of “just a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs, really”.

