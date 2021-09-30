Sam Fender announces run of intimate shows to celebrate release of new album

Sam Fender has announced a run of intimate shows to celebrate the release of his forthcoming new album, ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The North Shields singer-songwriter’s second album is set to be released next week (October 8) and has already been previewed by the tracks ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’, ‘Aye’, ‘Get You Down’, ‘Spit Of You’, and the album’s title track and its acoustic version.

Fender took to social media this afternoon (September 30) to tell fans that he will be heading out on the road for a string of intimate gigs in December, starting at Pryzm in Kingston on December 1 and ending at Fat Sams in Dundee on December 16.

“Playing some very intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of my new album ‘Seventeen Going Under’!” he wrote. “We’re partnering with indie record stores and ticket bundles are on sale tomorrow 10am BST, be quick.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 1) via a number of independent record stores. You can find out more information here and see the full list of dates below.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Fender said of ‘Seventeen Going Under’: “As a record I think this one is leagues ahead [of debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’]. I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done. It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life.

“I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now.”

He added: “At the same time, this record is probably going to piss a lot of people off.”

Next month, Fender will head out on the road to finish his arena tour, taking in dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Cardiff, and it’ll include two dates at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 20 and 21.