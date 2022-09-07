Sam Fender announces second huge date at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park

Sam Fender has announced a second date at Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium next summer.

The singer-songwriter confirmed details of his first hometown show at St. James’ last week, with that gig set to take place on June 9, 2023.

As pre-sale tickets for the June 9 date have now sold out, Fender has this morning (September 7) added a second date at St. James’ that will take place on the following day, June 10.

Support on the first night (June 9) will come from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone, while news of the support acts for June 10 are set to be announced “imminently”.

Tickets for both gigs will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (September 9), and you’ll be able to buy them here.

You can watch Fender’s announcement video for the second gig, which features Newcastle legend Alan Shearer and members of Fender’s live band, below.

Speaking to NME recently about the St. James’ gigs, Fender, who is a fervent Newcastle United fan, said: “I always said that if we ever got big enough to be able to play a stadium, this had to be the first one. It had to be in our hometown.”

Fender, who is nominated for tomorrow’s Mercury Prize 2022, recently announced details of his ‘Live From Finsbury Park’ album.

Recorded at the artist’s sell-out gig in London’s Finsbury Park back in July, the live album release will include a standalone double coloured vinyl which is set to arrive on December 9.