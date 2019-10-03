Watch Sam Fender’s brilliant reaction after surprise meeting with Alan Shearer

This is class

Brilliant footage has captured the moment Sam Fender was left speechless after being surprised with a visit from Alan Shearer.

The Tyneside musician — and huge Newcastle United fan — was visited by the legendary England striker as he returned home for a show at North Shields’ King Street Social Club last month.

In a video posted on Twitter, the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ star becomes visibly overwhelmed after Shearer makes his entrance to the venue.

“WHAT THE FUCK! I was just chatting about you,” Fender remarks.

“You’ll have to cut that bit!”, Shearer then jokes to the BBC camera crews following their meeting.

After describing Shearer’s fierce rival Michael Owen as a “total cunt”, Fender then explains how he named his guitar after the Geordie hero.

“I got this guitar six months ago and I called it Shearer because it’s my black and white jazzmaster,” says Fender. “Now Alan’s going to sign it. This is the best day of my life.”

Shearer then signs the guitar, prompting Fender to reply: “That is so sick, man!”

The meeting between the pair came on the same day that Fender’s debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ shot to number one.

It’s only the fifth debut album to top the Official UK Albums Chart this year, following Tom Walker’s ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, Dave’s ‘Psychodrama’, Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

In a four-star review of ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, NME said: “Sam Fender’s debut album isn’t particularly voguish – it’s a bloke with a guitar singing about ‘issues’. Those words might make you recoil, but the Geordie Springsteen knows his way around a tune.”

Fender will embark on a sold-out headline tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, before returning for an arena tour in April 2020.