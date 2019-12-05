Sam Fender has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows due to illness.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles‘ singer is touring his acclaimed debut album across the UK, but he will now have to take a break due to a “respiratory tract infection”.

Fender was set to play shows at O2 Academy Bristol and O2 Academy Birmingham on 5 and 6 December, but he has told fans that the dates will now be moved to the end of January.

He wrote on Instagram: “Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug […] totally gutted. docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the ‘respiratory track infection’ heals. We’ve managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to you then”.

Fender added: “The shows will now take place on Jan 30th in Birmingham and Jan 31st in Bristol. Our first shows of the year.

“Your tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase x”.

Earlier this week, Fender announced his biggest show to date – an outdoor concert at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park as part of the city’s This Is Tomorrow Festival.

In April 2020, Fender will return for an arena tour and will support Kasabian at their Leicester homecoming show in June alongside Inhaler and Easy Life. He’ll also open for The Killers on their UK stadium tour next summer.

Sam Fender, meanwhile, has shared the official video to ‘Saturday’ which stars Peep Show‘s Matt King. The Super Hans actor dances across tables in a dingy social club in the new clip.