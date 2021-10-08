Sam Fender celebrates Newcastle’s takeover at St. James’ Park: “I’m really, really hungover”

Sam Fender enjoyed a celebratory night out in his hometown of Newcastle last night (October 7) after controversial owner Mike Ashley finally departed Newcastle United.

Pictures of Fender celebrating with fans outside St James’ Park, Newcastle’s ground, have appeared on social media overnight, while earlier this morning (October 8) Fender appeared on BBC Breakfast where he recounted the night’s celebrations.

“Well, we [Fender and his band] did Jools Holland and then we went straight up to St James’. My saxophone player Johnny got on the statue and started playing ‘Local Hero’ and 5000 Geordies just started singing along,” Fender told the hosts of BBC Breakfast about his night out.

Advertisement

“I did about a thousand selfies, I got proper mobbed but everyone was absolutely class and they gave us a lot of cans. And I’m really hungover. I’m really, really hungover. But these things happen, don’t they?”

Newcastle fan Sam Fender took part in the celebrations following news of the club takeover yesterday. He told #BBCBreakfast he’s a little worse for wear this morning. 🥴https://t.co/7yB6RJhdnB pic.twitter.com/xhiMqFlX8N — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 8, 2021

When asked about Newcastle’s takeover and their controversial new owners, Fender quipped: “Woah, I feel like I’m on TalkSport. It’s obviously quite a contentious situation as well. I’m just really happy for the fans and I’m happy for the the city, and I’m happy for what might come of it economically for my place, my town.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, it’s one of them. We’re chuffed, but there is a lot of stuff in question that we probably need some transparency on in the future.”

You can see images and clips of Fender celebrating with Newcastle fans below.

Sam Fender and his sax player Johnny Davis outside St James’ Park tonight… Brought a tear to my eye 🥲 via @samfendermusic Instagram. #nufc#nufctakeover pic.twitter.com/u8TuYfUcG3 — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) October 7, 2021

Advertisement

At the ground. What a fuckin kid. What a fuckin day man @samfendermusic pic.twitter.com/qHn96YQXVl — Petesy (@OwenPeterson79) October 7, 2021

Yesterday Fender announced his biggest UK headline tour to date for 2022 – check out the full schedule here.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will hit the road next year in support of his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which arrives today (October 8).

In a four star review of Fender’s new album, NME said: “If ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ was the sound of a young boy kicking out at the world, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise.

“But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to.”