Sam Fender, Clairo, Glass Animals and Placebo added to huge Mad Cool line-up

Thirty new acts have been added to next year’s huge Mad Cool festival line-up, including Sam Fender, Clairo, Glass Animals and Placebo.

Other acts announced today (January 10) include the likes of Parcels, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, City & Colour and Dinosaur Pile Up.

They join the likes of Taylor Swift, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo and Foals who were among the first wave of acts announced for the festival.

Advertisement

The Madrid festival will also see sets from an array of acts including Wolf Alice, Charli XCX, Rex Orange County, Phoebe Bridgers and Tom Misch.

The event is due to take place from July 8-11, 2020 and you can see the full line-up below.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through the festival’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.com.

Mad Cool Festival is also reviewing its prices and is starting the ticket sale at 65€ for a day ticket, a 4-day pass for 159€, and a 3-day pass for 149€*. These prices will be valid for the first 15,000 tickets sold.

A VIP day pass meanwhile, costs 150€ and 3/4 day passes are selling for 400€ and 350€ respectively.

Advertisement

Last year, Mad Cool festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip, Lauryn Hill appearing at the event.

Reviewing The National’s headline set last year, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “The heartfelt moments from ‘I Am Easy To Find’ allow the set to breathe with a little meditation, especially the tender and cinematic ‘Oblivions’ and utterly breathtaking album highlight ‘Where Is Her Head’.

“…As the night sky darkens over The National’s set, people around me weep, make out, scream and start circle pits. A full journey of emotions was travelled, and every man, woman, child and even the insects felt part of it.”