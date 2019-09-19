Watch Sam Fender’s rousing cover of Sam Smith and Normani’s ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Check out that guitar solo

Sam Fender recently paid a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a cover of ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ by Sam Smith and Normani of Fifth Harmony.

Besides taking on the pop collab, Fender also performed ‘Will We Talk’, a cut from his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’. In an earlier statement, the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award winner described the song as “a heady blast of high-octane, melody-packed, smash’n’grab rock’n’roll”. Check out Fender’s performances below:

Fender released his hotly anticipated ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ album last Friday (September 13). NME’s Jordan Bassett gave the Geordie singer-songwriter’s debut LP a four-star review, saying the record “excels at documenting small-town frustration, which is why he means so much to so many people”. Basset added, “This album isn’t perfect, but he’s a welcome antidote to polite chaps with guitars.” ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ includes the previously released single, ‘The Borders’.

Meanwhile, Smith recently came out as non-binary, and announced that they now use “they” and “them” pronouns instead of “he” and “him”. “Today is a good day, so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

In July, the ‘Stay With Me’ crooner released their latest single, ‘How Do You Sleep?’. Their sophomore album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ arrived back in 2017. Normani, on the other hand, released a video for her debut single ‘Motivation’ last month.