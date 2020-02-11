News Music News

Watch Sam Fender duet with Elton John at post-Oscars party

The event was held in honour of Elton's Aids Foundation

Sam Moore
Sam Fender and Elton John
Sam Fender and Elton John (Picture: Getty)

Sam Fender joined forces with Elton John on Sunday night (February 9) to perform during the latter’s post-Oscars charity party — check out fan-shot footage of their duet below.

Fender was booked to play at Elton’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised money for the Elton John Foundation.

During his set, the North Shields musician was joined on stage by Elton to perform Fender’s track ‘Will We Talk?’ from his 2019 debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

Speaking to Billboard about being hand-picked by Elton to perform at his party, Fender said: “It’s ridiculous. I was like, ‘Are you sure? You can have anyone you want.'”

Elton later performed a short solo set of his own, where he played such songs as ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Bennie and the Jets’, ‘Daniel’, ‘I’m Still Standing’ and ‘Rocketman’.

The short set rounded off a hugely successful night for Elton, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song with Bernie Taupin for the track ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from the Elton biopic Rocketman.

Fender recently rescheduled a small number of his UK gigs for the second time following a family bereavement and a bout of ill health.

“It’s been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I’ve come down again with tonsillitis,” Fender explained in a message to his fans late last month. “I’m raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can’t.”

