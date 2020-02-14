Sam Fender says he’s finished writing his next album

Sam Fender has revealed that he’s finished writing the songs which will comprise his next studio album.

The North Shields musician only released his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ back in September, but he’s now revealed that he’s already focusing on building his next body of work.

Speaking to NME at Wednesday’s NME Awards 2020 (February 12) in the video you can see above, Fender said that “I think I’ve got it” when asked how work on album number two was coming along.

“I think it’s done. Well, not recorded,” Fender said. “I’ve written the songs… there might be one or two songs that’ll come along on the way [as well], but yeah: I’ve just got to start recording.”

Pressed on what the new songs might sound like, Fender revealed that some of it “sounds like ‘The Borders'” from ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

“I love that track, sonically,” Fender said. “I kinda wanted to sonically go down that [route] a bit more.”

He then joked that the rest of his next album would comprise of “just a whole load more of Bruce Springsteen rip-offs, really”.

Last weekend, Fender was the special guest performer at Elton John’s post-Oscars charity party.