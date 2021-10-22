Sam Fender gets bloodied up in his new video for ‘Get You Down’

Sam Fender has shared a new video for his latest single ‘Get You Down’ – watch the bloody visual below.

The new video, directed by Hector Dockrill, follows Fender’s recent video for ‘Spit Of You’, which saw This Is England star Stephen Graham playing the role of the singer’s father.

In the ‘Get You Down’ video, Fender drives a car around a racetrack before being involved in a bloody accident.

Check it out below:

‘Get You Down’ is taken from Fender’s new album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which took the top spot in the UK charts upon its release this month (October 8).

In a four-star review of ‘Seventeen Going Under’, NME wrote: “[The album] sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise. But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to.”

Following the album’s release, Fender informed fans that some deliveries of his new album had been delayed by “Brexit customs issues” and “fuel shortages”.

He will head out on a huge UK arena tour next year, including an appearance at Wembley Arena in London on April 1, with gigs also taking place in Nottingham (March 20), Liverpool (March 21), Glasgow (March 26) and Newcastle (April 5). New dates were added to the tour last week, which follows an existing run of rescheduled sold-out shows across the rest of October and November.

See Sam Fender’s full touring schedule for 2021 and 2022 below:

OCTOBER 2021

25 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

26 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

NOVEMBER 2021

18 – Newcastle, Arena

20 – London, Alexandra Palace

21 – London, Alexandra Palace

24 – Leeds, Arena

25 – Cardiff, Arena

MARCH 2022

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 – Brighton Centre

APRIL 2022

1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

2 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

JULY 2022

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester