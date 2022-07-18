Sam Fender gives new single ‘Alright’ live debut at Finsbury Park gig

Sam Fender gave his new single ‘Alright’ its live debut at his huge Finsbury Park gig this weekend – see footage and his setlist from the show below.

The singer-songwriter played the biggest gig of his career to date on Friday night (July 15) at the North London venue, where he was joined by Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna and Beabadoobee among others.

At the show, Fender played a host of tracks from his albums ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, as well as giving ‘Alright’ – a song shared last week and an off-cut from the ‘Seventeen Going Under Sessions’ – its live debut.

Watch footage of the live debut of ‘Alright’ and see Sam Fender’s full Finsbury Park setlist below.

Sam Fender played:

‘Will We Talk?’

‘Getting Started’

‘Dead Boys’

‘Mantra’

‘Better of Me’

‘The Borders’

‘Spice’

‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’

‘Get You Down’

‘Spit of You’

‘Alright’

‘Play God’

‘The Dying Light’

‘Angel in Lothian’

‘Saturday’

‘Seventeen Going Under’

‘Hypersonic Missiles’

Reviewing the Finsbury Park gig, NME wrote: “For the most part, tonight is a triumph – made resoundingly clear in its final throes. “This song went much further than we ever imagined it would do and that was all down to you so thank you so much,” Fender says by way of introduction for the penultimate, rousing version of ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

“As its first guitar chimes ripple over the crowd, the audience responds by setting off so many flares, the air in the park becomes thick with smoke and the scent of burning chemicals. It might be a hugely anthemic moment in the set, but it’s also one that’s massively emotional – the tens of thousands of people roaring along to its chanting vocals feel like a victory in the face of the dark times the lyrics document.”