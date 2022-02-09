Sam Fender is turning his BRIT Award into a beer pump at his local pub

Sam Fender has said he intends to turn his recently-received BRIT Award into a beer pump at his local pub.

The singer-songwriter won Best Alternative/Rock Act at the ceremony yesterday (Tuesday 8), which he has now said he will donate it to the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields, where he worked and was discovered.

It will join his BRITs critics’ choice rising star trophy, which he won in 2019, which is also now serving as a pump. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after this year’s awards, Fender said: “I came here for the meat raffle, to be honest, and then I came away with a BRIT. Now I’ve got two, I’m going to go back [to the pub] and do the exact same thing.”

At the time of his 2019 donation, the bar shared images of the new pump, saying of Fender and his band: “We knew you were big stars. Now everyone knows.”

Congratulations to our own Sam Fender, Deano and the lads including Owain on winning critics choice at the Brits. Sam… Posted by Low Lights Tavern on Friday, February 22, 2019

This year, the pub offered its congratulations once again, describing Fender as “True Rock Royalty born and bred in North Shields.”

Well done Sam Fender and the band, Deano, Joe, Drew, Tom and Jonny blue hat. True Rock Royalty born and bred in North… Posted by Low Lights Tavern on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

While Fender was working at the pub, aged 18, the bar manager spotted North East-based music mogul Owain Davies among their customers one night, and convinced Fender to play for him.

As well as collecting his prize at last night’s BRIT Awards, Fender performed his single ‘Seventeen Going Under’ live.

During his acceptance speech, Fender dedicated his award in part to the North East Homeless centre, which provides support to those who are vulnerable and homeless in the north east of England.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BRITs, Fender spoke about the “special experience” of attending this year’s ceremony with his bandmates in tow.

