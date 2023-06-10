Sam Fender joined by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson for ‘Back In Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ at second St James’ Park gig

Sam Fender welcome AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson on stage at his second hometown gig at Newcastle’s St James’ Park tonight (July 10) – watch them perform ‘Back In Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ below.

The gigs kicked off on Friday (June 9) at a first show which saw the North Shields singer-songwriter perform a host of tracks from his recent album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and hits from his back catalogue. It also saw him perform a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’.

Support acts for the shows included Wunderhorse, Holly Humberstone and Inhaler.

Advertisement

Watch Fender and Johnson’s performances below.

GUYS THIS IS NOT A JOKE AC/DC ARE ON STAGE PLAYING WITH SAM FENDER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IdWPyYEWQH — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) June 10, 2023

YOU SHOOK ME ALL NIGHT LONG Sam Fender and Brian Johnson from AC/DC at St James Park!!! pic.twitter.com/DjUF61rtXK — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) June 10, 2023

SAM FENDER BROUGHT OUT BRIAN JOHNSON AHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/nkz7cqqHob — Sam Bird (@SamBirdyy) June 10, 2023

Sam Fender and Brian Johnson from AC/DC at St James Park!!! pic.twitter.com/zdct4EDRI0 — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) June 10, 2023

Advertisement

Just Sam Fender and AC fucking DC pic.twitter.com/rHjfZKZbLm — ǝʌǝʇS ǝɥ⊥ (@TheMightySteve) June 10, 2023

Speaking to NME about the gigs last year, Fender discussed being the first fully Geordie band to headline St James’ Park, and following in Johnson’s footsteps.

“No actual Geordie band has ever done it. Brian Johnson did it with AC/DC, but they were already an Australian band that were doing well [before he joined].

“For the whole band to be from the area and to play there, it’s a really, really big thing for us.”

Ahead of the shows, Fender announced special celebratory Newcastle editions of his next album by sharing QR codes across the city.

The posters contained three variations of Newcastle United shirts, each one representing one of the his albums. The first showed the garment with the number one on it — representing his debut 2019 album, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ — and the second showed the number two, referring to his second LP ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which arrived in 2021.