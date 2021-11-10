Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness to headline Tramlines 2022

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness have been announced as headliners for next year’s Tramlines festival.

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival will take place at Hillsborough Park on July 22-24. Day tickets and a limited amount of weekend tickets will go on sale at midday on Friday (November 12). You can get them here.

Other acts on the line-up announced as part of the festival’s first wave include: The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Reverend And The Makers, Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird and more.

Fender will be Friday night’s headliner on ‘Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage’. Former Tramlines director and co-founder Sarah Nulty died in 2018 at the age of 36. The festival’s main stage has since been named after her to pay tribute to her contribution to the event and Sheffield’s local music scene.

Kasabian will headline Saturday while Madness will close the festival as Sunday’s headline act.

You can see the line-up so far below:

⚡️ RT AND LIKE FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 x VIP WEEKEND TICKETS AND £200 BAR TAB ⚡️⁣ Your first wave of Tramlines 2022 acts are here 🥳 Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness + so much more! Weekend and Day tickets on sale Friday 12.11.21 12pm. Sign up now – https://t.co/kCgU4cC7Nz pic.twitter.com/JGkGmubKwA — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) November 10, 2021

Speaking about next year’s edition, Tramlines Festival operations director, Timm Cleasby said: “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.”

He continued: “There are so many great bands on the 2022 line-up. Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few. Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their house…Tramlines 2022 is gonna go off.”

Tramlines 2021 took place on July 23-25 after the 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a five-star review of the festival, NME‘s Gary Ryan wrote: “Considering the challenges Tramlines must have faced – including original Sunday night headliner Richard Ashcroft pulling out because he objected to the event being used as part of government research – perhaps the most extraordinary thing is how normal the festival feels.

“As you witness glitter-daubed teenagers having their first rite-of-passage festival moment, the past two years wash away as easily as lines from an Etch-a-Sketch. Something everyone should raise a glass of Château du Skinner to.”