Sam Fender, Kasabian, Bombay Bicycle Club and Blossoms lead Truck Festival’s 2022 line-up

Sam Fender, Kasabian, Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms and The Kooks have been announced for next year’s Truck Festival.

The Oxford bash makes its return at Hill Farm from July 22-24 in 2022 for its 25th anniversary, after three years away.

This year, the festival was cancelled after the government failed to back up an insurance scheme for live events and it didn’t go ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Other acts on the bill include Sigrid, Easy Life, Sports Team, Inhaler, Kelis, Black Honey, Sundara Karma, Shame, The Big Moon, Alfie Templeman, Yard Act, and Baby Queen. You can view the full line-up below and limited weekend tickets are on sale now here.

Speaking about their Thursday night headline slot, Blossoms said: “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re delighted to be heading back to Truck Festival next summer as headliners! We have great memories of playing at the festival in 2016, and we’re honoured to be sharing the bill with some of our favourite bands and artists.. It’s going to be a special one, and we look forward to seeing everyone there!”

The band were due to play this year along with The Kooks, Bombay Bicycle Club, IDLES, Royal Blood, DMA’S, Fontaines DC, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma and Circa Waves.

Speaking about Truck 2022’s first lineup announcement and its anticipated return, organiser Organiser Conor Burns said: “It’s been a very long time coming but it feels so good to be back and we’re over the moon to finally announce the first wave of artists for our 25th Edition! To have four of our all-time favourites sharing headliner duties is a real privilege, Sam Fender, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Kasabian to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2022 is already proving to be one for the history books.”

Advertisement

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back Blossoms to our Thursday night headliner slot, Sigrid on our sunset slot and, of course, personal favourites Yard Act and Orla Gartland amongst many others. Hill Farm has been a tad quiet and we can’t wait to throw the ultimate birthday bash – see you at the bar?,” Burns continued.