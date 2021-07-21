Check out Sam Fender’s rescheduled tour dates for 2021

Sam Fender has announced the rescheduled dates for his postponed 2021 UK tour – see all the details below.

The singer-songwriter was initially due to hit the road in April 2020, but the coronavirus crisis forced him to postpone the dates. He subsequently confirmed that the tour would take place this spring/summer before he was forced to cancel once again.

Today (July 21), Fender announced that the sold-out gigs will now go ahead between August and November 2021. Tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid.

“So happy to finally be able to reannounce these shows!!” Fender wrote. “We’ll be playing some new album tunes alongside some old favourites. I think I might internally combust the first time we walk on stage 😆 so excited, it’s gonna go off.”

You can see that post below:

The upcoming tour will see Fender perform some of his biggest shows to date, including two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace and a homecoming show at Newcastle Arena.

Sam Fender is set to release his second studio LP ‘Seventeen Going Under’ on October 8, and has so far previewed the project with its title track.

Speaking to NME this month for a Big Read cover interview, the North Sheilds artist said that the record is “leagues ahead” of his 2019 debut, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’. “I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever done,” he explained. “It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life.”

He continued: “I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now.”