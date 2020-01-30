Sam Fender reschedules UK tour shows for the second time

Sam Fender has been forced to reschedule shows on his UK tour for the second time, after suffering from continued ill health.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ was set to begin a run of postponed shows in Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle tonight – which were originally shelved when he suffered a respiratory tract infection in December 2019.

In a message to fans this afternoon (January 30), Fender has confirmed that the shows will be rescheduled once more after he experienced continued health issues and a family bereavement.

“I’m gutted to have to do this again.. I’ve had an absolute shocker with my health,” Fender told fans.

“It’s been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I’ve come down again with tonsillitis. I’m raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can’t.

“We’re going to reschedule these shows, and will let you know on the new dates as soon as possible. I know this is massively inconvenient, I can’t apologise enough, I’m so sorry.

“My immune system is totally shit at the moment, I’m doing everything I can to combat that. The only thing I can do is tear the fucking roof off when we reschedule again.”

He added: “It’s a big year ahead, mental things are coming, I just need a bit more time to heal. Thanks to you all for sticking by me, I couldn’t ask for better fans. Love you all. Sam x.”

Fender was set to begin the shows at Birmingham’s O2 Academy tonight, before subsequent shows at Rescheduled dates for the shows are yet to be announced.

It comes as the Newcastle musician prepares to head out on an an arena tour in April 2020, before supporting Kasabian at their Leicester homecoming show in June alongside Inhaler and Easy Life. He’ll also open for The Killers on their UK stadium tour next summer.

He will also play his biggest show to date when he headlines an outdoor concert at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park as part of the city’s This Is Tomorrow Festival.