Sam Fender says album deliveries delayed by “Brexit customs issues” and “fuel shortages”

Sam Fender has informed fans that some deliveries of his new album, ‘Seventeen Going Under’, have been delayed by “Brexit customs issues” and “fuel shortages”.

The North Shields singer-songwriter released his second album yesterday (October 8), which was previewed by the tracks ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’, ‘Aye’, ‘Get You Down’, ‘Spit Of You’, and the album’s title track and its acoustic version.

This evening (October 9), Fender took to social media to thank fans for their support and to announce that a number of deliveries of the album have been delayed “apparently due to brexit customs issues & fuel shortages”.

“Absolutely buzzing off the album reaction. Thank you’se all so much,” Fender wrote on Twitter. “Apparently due to brexit customs issues & fuel shortages some of the albums order have been delayed by a couple of days.”

He added: “@BorisJohnson letting the music industry down once again. they’ll be with you soon X”

In a four star review of Fender’s new album, NME‘s Will Richards said: “If ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ was the sound of a young boy kicking out at the world, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise.

“But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to.”

Meanwhile, Fender has announced his biggest UK headline tour to date for 2022 – check out the full schedule below.

Fender’s nine-show stint includes an appearance at Wembley Arena in London on April 1, with gigs also taking place in Nottingham (March 20), Liverpool (March 21), Glasgow (March 26) and Newcastle (April 5).

Following the spring dates, the musician will then play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

MARCH 2022

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 – Brighton Centre

APRIL 2022

1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

JULY 2022

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester