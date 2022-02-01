Sam Fender says people were “groomed to hate” Jeremy Corbyn

Sam Fender has said that people were “groomed to hate” the former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The North Shields singer-songwriter spoke about Corbyn – who was succeeded by Keir Starmer as Leader of the Opposition in 2020 – during a recent interview with The Big Issue.

Fender also criticised the current UK government amid the ongoing parties scandal, describing it as the worst “in my lifetime” (via The Independent).

Speaking of his pledge to fight against poverty, the musician explained: “I think I need to do some more stuff to do with this. Because the Tories aren’t doing it.

“We’ve got the worst Government I’ve ever seen, in my lifetime. My dad reckons it’s one of the worst he’s ever seen. And he’s sixty-fucking-six.”

Fender, who’s previously described himself as “obviously left-wing”, went on to criticise the British media’s treatment of Corbyn during his time as Leader of the Opposition between 2015 and 2020.

“I loved Corbyn, quite frankly,” he said. “I mean, he fucked up a lot of things. But I think his heart was in the right place and that’s something that we’ve not seen for a long time.

“I just think he was done a massive disservice by the British press. And I think a lot of people who he would have potentially helped, were groomed to hate him.”

Advertisement Fender continued: “The Tory party knew exactly what they were doing when it comes to turning him into a fucking enemy.” During an interview with NME last year, Fender reflected on how the 2019 UK general election saw the so-called ‘Red Wall’ crumble as working-class voters in the north defected from Labour to Tory. “The polarity between the left and the right has me feeling like I have no identity,” he explained.

“I’m obviously left-wing, but you lose hope don’t you? Left-wing politics has lost its main votership; it doesn’t look after working-class people the way that it used to. Blyth Valley voted Tory just north of [North Shields].

“Now, that is saying something! We’re in dire straits when a fucking shipbuilding town is voting for the Tories – it’s like foxes voting for the hunter.”

Fender added: “I’d never vote for the bastards because I fucking hate them and I know what they’re up to, but I get why people don’t feel any allegiance to left-wing politics when they’re working-class.”

Meanwhile, Fender is nominated in six categories for the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Sam Fender’s acclaimed second record ‘Seventeen Going Under’ was named NME‘s Album Of The Year for 2021. Check out NME‘s recent video interview with the musician above.