Sam Fender scores second UK Number One album with ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Sam Fender has scored his second UK Number One album with his second studio LP, ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The North Shields singer-songwriter’s new record, which arrived last week (October 8), debuted at the top spot with over 44,000 chart sales – 79 per cent of which were physical copies.

In addition, the album – which sees Fender earn his highest first-week sales to date, outselling the entire Top 10 combined – has also claimed the Number One spot on the vinyl albums chart, and is the biggest seller in independent record shops this week.

Advertisement

‘Seventeen Going Under’ – which follows 2019’s ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ – was one of two new releases to land inside the Top Five, alongside James Blake‘s latest album, ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, which took the Number Four position, giving the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist his highest-ever chart placing.

The rest of the Top Five was rounded out by leftovers from last week: Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ (Number Two), Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Sour’ (Number Three), and Doja Cat‘s ‘Planet Her’ (Number Five).

Fender was presented with his Official Charts Number One award by fellow Geordie heroes Ant & Dec. For his first Number One, he celebrated at the time with his other local hero, former Newcastle football player Alan Shearer.

Elsewhere on the album chart, off the back of the news that Adele’s fourth album ’30’ is arriving next month, her most recent album ’25’ jumps up 21 places to re-enter the Top 10 at Number Six. Her second album ’21’ also rises 34 places to Number 14.

Outside the Top 10, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ rises 44 places to Number 17 following the release of the album’s new expanded Complete Edition. Trivium open at Number 20 with ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’, their eighth UK Top 40 album.

Advertisement

US rapper Don Toliver debuts at Number 26 with ‘Life Of A Don’, We Are Scientists’ seventh album ‘Huffy’ bows at Number 32, and finally, Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Greatest Hits’ is a re-entry into the Top 40 this week at Number 33.

Meanwhile, Fender has added extra dates to his forthcoming UK headline tour for 2022.

He announced nine shows earlier this month, including an appearance at Wembley Arena in London on April 1, with gigs also taking place in Nottingham (March 20), Liverpool (March 21), Glasgow (March 26) and Newcastle (April 5).

Now he has added a second date at Wembley Arena on April 2 and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on April 6.

Following the spring dates, the musician will then play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6. You can see the full list of live dates here.