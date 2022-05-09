Sam Fender sells out “biggest gig to date” at Finsbury Park London

Sam Fender has sold out his upcoming show at Finsbury Park, which will be the singer’s biggest gig to date.

The London event, which is set for Friday (July 15) will feature performances from Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, Goat Girl, Nilüfer Yanya, Rachel Chinouriri, Stone, Heidi Curtis and Kay Greyson.

The North Shields singer-songwriter will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age, Pulp and Liam Gallagher in headlining Finsbury Park.

“Holy shit, this is absolutely fucking ridiculous!” Fender said. “Finsbury Park is SOLD OOT 45,000 of you joining us in London for our biggest gig to date.”

Holy shit, this is absolutely fucking ridiculous!!!! As if Finsbury Park is SOLD OOT 😱🤣🤯 45,000 of you joining us in London for our biggest gig to date❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/HsQ2v42jK2 — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) May 9, 2022

“It’s the biggest gig we’ve put on so far – 45,000 tickets,” he told NME following the show’s announcement. “It’s gonna be like Sam Fender with his mates and friends. We’ve got Fontaines D.C. confirmed so far, and I’m so, so excited because I absolutely adore them boys. Their last record was second to none, you know, it was amazing. It’s going to be a really exciting night.

“I’m just embracing it, man. I’m excited. Just the fact that you mentioned artists like Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys has put a shiver up my spine. We’re here now and we’ve got to fucking pretend that we know what we’re doing!”

He added: “I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night this is going to be. Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next Summer. I’m bringing some friends along too, it’s gonna be wild. Cannot wait.”

Fender is currently on a massive tour, with upcoming dates in Newcastle and Scarborough this May, before opening multiple arena shows for The Killers this June, with stops at both Glastonbury and TRNSMT festival. View ticket details for UK and Ireland dates here.

He’ll also be embarking on a US tour this July, which kicks off in Toronto and sees him supporting Florence + The Machine for select dates, including a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 16. See the full list of dates below and view ticket details here.