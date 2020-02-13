News Music News

Sam Fender shares epic new single ‘Hold Out’

"It’s about going out on the lash back home"

Damian Jones
Sam Fender
Sam Fender performs on stage at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Credit: Getty

Sam Fender has shared his latest epic single ‘Hold Out’ – listen to the track below.

The stand alone single, his first of 2020, has been a staple in his past live shows.

Speaking about the track, he said: “We nearly released ‘Hold Out’ as a single a while back. It used to be a staple in our live set when the band first got together, and I’ve always been really fond of it.

“It’s about going out on the lash back home which was really just a form of escape. This is going to be the last tune we put out there of the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ era. I hope you like it as much as I do.”

Fender attended the NME Awards 2020 last night (February 12), where he was nominated for Best New British Act category and the Best New Act In The World.

He also recently joined forces with Elton John to perform during the latter’s post-Oscars charity party.

During his set, the North Shields musician was joined on stage by Elton to perform Fender’s track ‘Will We Talk?’ from his 2019 debut album.

Fender recently rescheduled a small number of his UK gigs for the second time following a family bereavement and a bout of ill health.

“It’s been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I’ve come down again with tonsillitis,” Fender explained in a message to his fans. “I’m raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can’t.”

He is now due to hit the road on the following dates:

17th February – O2 Academy, Newcastle 
19th February – O2 Academy, Newcastle 
20th March – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 
21st March – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 
23rd March – Barrowlands, Glasgow 
24th March – Barrowlands, Glasgow 
26th March – Alexandra Palace, London 
27th March – Alexandra Palace, London 
31st March – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff 
2nd April – First Direct Arena, Leeds 
3rd April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle 
14th May – O2 Academy, Bristol (rescheduled show)
16th May – O2 Academy, Birmingham (rescheduled show)
17th May – O2 Academy, Brixton (rescheduled show)

