Sam Fender’s Switzerland show cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel an upcoming show in Switzerland due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer was due to appear in Zurich on Sunday (March 1) as part of his sold out European tour.

However, due to the growing global crisis from the outbreak of coronavirus, any public or private events that host over 1000 people are being cancelled by the Swiss government.

The outbreak has caused a number of other gig cancellations and postponements, including Green Day’s tour of Asia next month. The trio were due to take their ‘Hella Mega’ tour to the continent in March to play shows in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Chiba.

Earlier this week, Mabel cancelled a show in Italy, while BTS have cancelled the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea.

In a statement from the band’s management Big Hit Entertainment, they said the respiratory disease has “made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak”.

Sam Fender’s show in Berlin tonight (February 28) will go ahead as planned.

Fender shared his latest single ‘Hold Out’ earlier this month. The stand alone single, his first of 2020, has been a staple in his past live shows.

Speaking about the track, he said: “We nearly released ‘Hold Out’ as a single a while back. It used to be a staple in our live set when the band first got together, and I’ve always been really fond of it.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dead Boys’ singer has revealed that he’s finished writing the songs which will comprise his next studio album.

The North Shields musician only released his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ back in September, but he’s now revealed that he’s already focusing on building his next body of work.