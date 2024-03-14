Sam Fender teases new music with The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel

Sam Fender has been teasing new music online, hinting to fans that a collaboration with The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel is on the way.

Speculation around the Geordie guitar icon has been building over recent weeks, particularly following him joining forces with Noah Kahan on the hit single ‘Homesick’ and releasing the solo single ‘Iris’ in January.

Now, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has been teasing fans online, sharing footage of himself in the studio with The War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel – suggesting a new collaboration is set for the near future.

Taking to his Instagram page this morning (March 14), Fender is seen sitting alongside Granduciel in a studio in America, alongside a team of producers, sound engineers and other musicians.

Brief snippets of the seemingly collaborative track are also shared on the Stories, hinting that the song is going to be just as anthemic as expected, and dominated by upbeat riffs. You can check out the posts on Fender’s Instagram page now, although the stories are set to expire later today.

The update around new music from Sam Fender comes after the artist shared special editions of his commemorative St James’ Park picture discs – made in celebration of his huge 2023 Newcastle shows.

He teased the limited run of records via posters and QR codes scattered across his hometown, each showing a Newcastle United shirt that made a nod to his albums. It also took place just ahead of the singer-songwriter’s massive shows in the city, which had 100,000 fans flocking to Newcastle’s St James’ Park stadium, and saw Fender bring out AC/DC’s Brian Johnson as a surprise guest.

Speaking to NME about the massive gigs, Fender hinted as to what fans can expect from his new material, saying that the music he had been working on was sounding “very pretty” with a strong “singer-songwriter” vibe.

Back in 2022, Fender also spoke to NME after announcing the gigs in Newcastle and shared his disbelief at booking the slots.

“It’s been a running joke since we started the band. We used to be like, ‘Ah, imagine if we headlined St James’ one day!’ Now that it’s happening, it’s a little bit bizarre,” he said.

“I think we manifested it by accident,” he added. “No actual Geordie band has ever done it. Brian Johnson did it with AC/DC, but they were already an Australian band that were doing well [before he joined]. For the whole band to be from the area and to play there, it’s a really, really big thing for us.”

As for The War On Drugs, the band last month shared details of a UK and European tour – set to kick off later this year and including two slots at Royal Albert Hall.

Shortly after, Granduciel revealed that he would be joining forces with The National for a co-headline US tour.