Sam Fender tells school bullies who ask him to play their weddings to “fuck off”

Sam Fender has discussed how kids who bullied him at sixth form are now asking him to play their weddings, to which he has a very succinct reply.

Speaking to Sunday Times Culture ahead of his new UK tour, which kicked off in Nottingham last night (March 20), Fender remembered his time at college in the wealthy town of Whitley Bay, and how he was treated differently due to his working-class background in North Shields.

“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he remembered. “But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to fuck off. It’s wonderful.”

Fender’s UK and European arena tour continues tonight (March 21) in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena, with two dates at London’s Wembley Arena set for early April.

Following a run of arena dates, Fender is set to play his biggest show yet at Finsbury Park in London this summer. Support will come from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Fender will also appear at a number of UK festivals, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Tramlines.

See his full list of upcoming tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

26 – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 – Centre, Brighton



APRIL 2022

1 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

2 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

MAY 2022

3 – Halle 622, Zurich

5 – AFAS, Amsterdam

7 – MEH, Dusseldorf

9 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

12 – Zenith, Munich

13 – Max Shmelling Halle, Berlin

27 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

JUNE 2022

3 – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)

4 – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)

14 – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)

15 – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)

24-26 – Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2022

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

8 – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow

15 – Finsbury Park, London

22 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

23 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

This month also saw Sam Fender take home the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist statues at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for last year’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’. He also opened the ceremony with a performance of the record’s title track.