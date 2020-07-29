Sam Fender to open UK’s first socially distanced venue with his only show of 2020

Sam Fender is set to open the UK’s first socially distanced music venue next month with his only live show of the year.

The ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer-songwriter, who was forced to postpone his 2020 tour due to the coronavirus crisis, will headline the Virgin Money Unity Arena at the Newcastle Racecourse on August 13.

Fender will be the first to take to the stage at the purpose-built outdoor venue, which will also play host to the likes of The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club and Supergrass over the summer.

Tickets for Fender’s show will go on general sale here at 10am this Friday (July 31).

”Am absolutely buzzing for this, getting the band and crew back together for probably our only gig of the year,” the musician said in a statement.

“Apparently this is the first socially distanced show of its kind and it’s amazing to see the northeast leading the way, it’s huge for the area. There’s a few hundred platforms with 5 people on each. Grab a few mates and let’s have a platform party!!”

Fender went on to say that he will be debuting “a couple of brand new tunes” on the night. He confirmed back in February that he’d finished writing his second album.

Headed up by the team behind the Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow Festival and SSD Concerts, the venue will be mapped out with a series of individual viewing areas, which are safely located at least two metres apart from one another.

Fans will also be able to pre-order food and drinks, while a one-way system will allow for the safe and full use of toilet facilities.

Steve Davis, the managing director of SSD Concerts, said: “Since all of our scheduled concerts have been postponed to later in the year and all venues in the city closed, the staff at SSD had a willingness to continue.

“We can’t be without music during these times so our only thought has been how can we bring music back to the British public safely and responsibly.”

This comes after the first government-back socially-distanced show took place last night, with Frank Turner performing to just 200 fans at the 1250-capacity Clapham Grand.