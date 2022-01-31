Sam Fender to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022

It’s been confirmed that Sam Fender will perform at The BRIT Awards 2022.

He’ll be sharing the stage with previously announced artists Doja Cat, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.

READ MORE: Sam Fender: “This album is probably the best thing I’ve done in my life”

Advertisement

Fender won the Rising Star Award in 2019 and has been nominated for Artist Of The Year and Rock/Alternative Act Of The Year at the 2022 event while second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ has been shortlisted for Album Of The Year.

“It’s beyond a dream to be performing at the BRIT Awards this year. Me and the band are so excited to get up on that stage, it’s going to be mega,” said Fender. The ceremony takes place February 8 at London’s The O2 Arena.

We’re going to be performing at the @BRITs !!! Absolute insanity 🤯😂 it’s gonna be mint! You can help us pick up an award🙏 3 days left to vote! https://t.co/3ZEdF57nbO pic.twitter.com/NBcTOqc52X — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) January 31, 2022

In March, Sam Fender will be performing at Brixton Academy as part of the Bandlab NME Awards 2022, sharing the stage with Griff, Rina Sawayama, CHVRCHES ft, Robert Smith and BERWYN.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Fender has been nominated for Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist for ‘Seventeen Going Under’ while the title track to that record has also been shortlisted for Best Song In The World and Best Song By A UK Artist.

Advertisement

Fender has also been nominated for Best Solo Act In The World and Best Solo Act In The UK.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony at Brixton Academy on March 2.

In December, Sam Fender told NME he was going to head into the studio to start work on album three. “When I say I’m going to take some time out, I’m going to sit in a studio. That’s time out for us, because I find it really cathartic and peaceful. It’s a good place for us to chill, you know?”

He’s also announced details of a London gig at Finsbury Park for summer 2022 with support from Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.