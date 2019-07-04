"That was quality. That was funny."

Sam Fender has had his say on the ongoing beef between Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking to Radio X, the BRITs Critics Choice winner said: “I saw what [Noel] said about Lewis, that was funny, and really funny what Lewis did after that… And then going out on stage and making that… That was quality. That was funny.”

He is, of course, referring to Lewis Capaldi coming out on stage at this weekend’s Glastonbury clad in a bucket hat, parka and sunnies – aka classic Liam attire – before revealing a white t-shirt with Noel’s face inside a heart.

Talking about his relationship with the Scottish singer, Fender continues: “I love Lewis too, man. I’ve got so much time for him like. He’s proper proper funny. He sends us proper daft video messages when he’s drunk.

“I’ve got one with him in the back of a car. It was listening to [my song] Hypersonic Missiles just calling us a Critics’ Choice bastard”.

The beef started when Noel Gallagher called Lewis a “big daftie” during an interview with Radio X. “Who’s this Capaldi fella?” he said. “Who the fuck’s that idiot?”

Yesterday, Sam Fender released euphoric new single ‘When Will We Talk?’.

Never far from the headlines, Noel was once again in public dispute with brother Liam yesterday, saying that his brother was “always good at intimidating women” after he allegedly threatened Noel’s wife by way of text message to his daughter.

Liam then offered his “sincere apologies” to his and Noel’s Mum Peggie for the situation, as well as his niece and Noel’s daughter Anais.