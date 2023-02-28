Sam Ryder announced as final headliner for Wychwood Festival 2023

Sam Ryder has been announced as the final headliner at this year’s Wychwood Festival.

He will perform on the final night of the event on Sunday, June 4 alongside Melanie C, Toploader and Soul II Soul.

The Eurovision star joins previously announced headliners Happy Mondays and Travis. Sleeper have also been announced to headline the comedy tent on the Saturday night (June 3).

Advertisement

The 2023 edition of Wychwood Festival will be taking place at Cheltenham Racecourse from June 2-4, 2023. Tickets are now on sale and you can buy yours here. You can also view the complete line-up below.

@WychwoodFest reveal their final headliner, yes its the Spaceman @SamRyderMusic also joining the line up are Sleeper and Mark Watson https://t.co/ec8nwtfcTi @Sleepertweeting

@watsoncomedian pic.twitter.com/tpucuIl3GB — Festivals For All (@festivalsforall) February 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Ryder was also announced for this year’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham alongside The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes and Confidence Man.

The event which will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Madness, will take place at Wollaton Park on July 22 and July 23. You can purchase tickets here.

Meanwhile, Ryder was recently among the acts featured on the official government Coronation playlist alongside The Beatles, David Bowie and Kate Bush.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has selected 27 songs as a suggested street party soundtrack for when King Charles III is crowned monarch in May alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Advertisement

Opening the playlist is the Fab Four’s 1969 classic ‘Come Together’, with Bowie’s 1983 hit ‘Let’s Dance’ making an appearance later. Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was also one of the chosen tracks.

Other songs include Coldplay‘s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Celestial’, Harry Styles‘ ‘Treat People With Kindness’, Ryder’s ‘Space Man’, Years & Years‘ ‘King’ and Elbow‘s ‘One Day Like This’.